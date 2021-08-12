Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diver’s body recovered off coast of Florida Panhandle

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A free diver’s body was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle, officials said.

Dive team members found the 31-year old man’s body in about 75 feet (23 meters) of water near a reef about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Destin Pass, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The experienced free diver was spearfishing near Mack’s Reef Wednesday afternoon when witnesses said he went down and never resurfaced.

The sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Eglin Security Forces searched the area until nightfall and then resumed Thursday morning.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

No signs of trauma were found on the diver, officials said. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death. The diver’s name was not immediately released.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment