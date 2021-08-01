Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 44 34 .564
Arkansas (Seattle) 41 36 .532
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526 3
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 40 37 .519
Springfield (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 47 31 .603
Midland (Oakland) 40 38 .513 7
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 40 .481
Corpus Christi (Houston) 35 43 .449 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 33 44 .429 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2

San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Midland 6, Tulsa 4

Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1

Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 2, 6:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard