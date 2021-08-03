Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|42
|36
|.538
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|38
|.519
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|40
|38
|.513
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|31
|48
|.392
|14
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|40
|39
|.506
|8
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|41
|.474
|10½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|36
|43
|.456
|12
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|33
|45
|.423
|14½
___
Midland 6, Tulsa 4
Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1
Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game
Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
No games scheduled
Springfield 11, Tulsa 4
Wichita 6, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3
Frisco 7, Amarillo 5
Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 2, 6:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments