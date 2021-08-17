Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|52
|39
|.571
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|42
|.538
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|48
|42
|.533
|3½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|47
|43
|.522
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|35
|56
|.385
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|44
|47
|.484
|9
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|42
|48
|.467
|10½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|42
|49
|.462
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|41
|49
|.456
|11½
___
Wichita 14, Tulsa 8
Midland 5, San Antonio 3
Northwest Arkansas 4, Frisco 2
Arkansas 5, Springfield 1
Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7
No games scheduled
Amarillo 1, Midland 0
Springfield 8, Wichita 6
San Antonio 5 Corpus Christi 1
Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 3
Arkansas at Frisco, ppd.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8:00 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
