Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:53 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 52 39 .571
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 49 42 .538 3
Arkansas (Seattle) 48 42 .533
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 47 43 .522
Springfield (St. Louis) 35 56 .385 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 52 37 .584
Midland (Oakland) 44 47 .484 9
San Antonio (San Diego) 42 48 .467 10½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 42 49 .462 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 41 49 .456 11½

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 14, Tulsa 8

Midland 5, San Antonio 3

Northwest Arkansas 4, Frisco 2

Arkansas 5, Springfield 1

Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Amarillo 1, Midland 0

Springfield 8, Wichita 6

San Antonio 5 Corpus Christi 1

Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 3

Arkansas at Frisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8:00 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

