Double-A Central Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|50
|42
|.543
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|48
|43
|.527
|4½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|47
|44
|.516
|5½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|35
|57
|.380
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|45
|47
|.489
|9
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|43
|49
|.467
|11
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|42
|49
|.462
|11½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|41
|50
|.451
|12½
___
No games scheduled
Amarillo 1, Midland 0
Springfield 8, Wichita 6
San Antonio 5 Corpus Christi 1
Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 3
Arkansas at Frisco, ppd.
Midland 4, Amarillo 3, 10 innings
Wichita 7, Springfield, 1
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 5
Tulsa 7, Northwest Arkansas 0
Frisco 8, Arkansas 0
Arkansas at Frisco, 2, 5:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m
Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
