Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:29 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 53 39 .576
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 50 42 .543 3
Arkansas (Seattle) 48 43 .527
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 47 44 .516
Springfield (St. Louis) 35 57 .380 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 53 37 .589
Midland (Oakland) 45 47 .489 9
Corpus Christi (Houston) 43 49 .467 11
San Antonio (San Diego) 42 49 .462 11½
Amarillo (Arizona) 41 50 .451 12½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Amarillo 1, Midland 0

Springfield 8, Wichita 6

San Antonio 5 Corpus Christi 1

Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 3

Arkansas at Frisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Midland 4, Amarillo 3, 10 innings

Wichita 7, Springfield, 1

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 5

Tulsa 7, Northwest Arkansas 0

Frisco 8, Arkansas 0

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Frisco, 2, 5:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m

Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

