Double-A Northeast Glance

|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|29
|.628
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|47
|29
|.618
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|36
|39
|.480
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|44
|.421
|16
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|49
|.380
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|54
|.308
|25
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|46
|31
|.597
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|42
|34
|.553
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|42
|37
|.532
|7
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|39
|.506
|9
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|50
|.359
|20½
New Hampshire 7, Portland 6
Akron 6, Erie 4
Bowie 6, Richmond 4
Somerset 4, Reading 3
Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7
Binghamton 6, Hartford 5
No games scheduled
Erie 7, Harrisburg 3
Richmond 4, Reading 2
Binghamton 9, Portland 0
Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings
Somerset 8, Bowie 4
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2
Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
