Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 29 .633
Portland (Boston) 48 30 .615
New Hampshire (Toronto) 36 40 .474 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 33 45 .423 16½
Reading (Philadelphia) 31 49 .388 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 25 54 .316 25
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 30 .615
Bowie (Baltimore) 46 32 .590 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 43 34 .558
Erie (Detroit) 43 37 .537 6
Richmond (San Francisco) 40 40 .500 9
Harrisburg (Washington) 28 51 .354 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 4, Reading 2

Binghamton 9, Portland 0

Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings

Somerset 8, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1

Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game

Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game

Erie 8, Harrisburg 4

Reading 4, Richmond 1

Altoona 8, Akron 5

Somerset 6, Bowie 2

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

