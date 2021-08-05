Trending:
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 30 .625
Portland (Boston) 48 31 .608
New Hampshire (Toronto) 37 40 .481 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 34 45 .430 15½
Reading (Philadelphia) 32 49 .395 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 25 55 .312 25
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 31 .608
Bowie (Baltimore) 47 32 .595 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 44 34 .564
Erie (Detroit) 43 38 .531 6
Richmond (San Francisco) 40 41 .494 9
Harrisburg (Washington) 29 51 .362 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1

Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game

Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game

Erie 8, Harrisburg 4

Reading 4, Richmond 1

Altoona 8, Akron 5

Somerset 6, Bowie 2

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 3, Erie 2

Reading 9, Richmond 2

Binghamton 4, Portland 3

Altoona 3, Akron 1

Bowie 4, Somerset 0

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

