Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|48
|32
|.600
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|38
|40
|.487
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|45
|.438
|14½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|49
|.402
|17½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|25
|56
|.309
|25
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|50
|31
|.617
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|48
|32
|.600
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|44
|36
|.550
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|43
|39
|.524
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|42
|.488
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|51
|.370
|20
Harrisburg 3, Erie 2
Reading 9, Richmond 2
Binghamton 4, Portland 3
Altoona 3, Akron 1
Bowie 4, Somerset 0
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2
Akron 3, Altoona 2, 1st game
Akron 2, Altoona 0, 2nd game
Reading 3, Richmond 2
Harrisburg 7, Erie 6
Bowie 8, Somerset 3
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5
Binghamton 8, Portland 0
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
