Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614
Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598
New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 42 .481 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 47 .434 15
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19
Hartford (Colorado) 28 56 .333 23½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619
Bowie (Baltimore) 49 34 .590
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554
Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 42 .506
Harrisburg (Washington) 30 54 .357 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 5, Portland 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Bowie 0

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Bowie 3

Hartford 1, Binghamton 0

Akron 7, Reading 1

Portland at Somerset, ppd.

Altoona 11, Erie 7

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

