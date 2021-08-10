Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|51
|32
|.614
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|49
|33
|.598
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|39
|42
|.481
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|47
|.434
|15
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|52
|.388
|19
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|56
|.333
|23½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|49
|34
|.590
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|46
|37
|.554
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|45
|40
|.529
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|43
|42
|.506
|9½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|54
|.357
|22
___
Erie 9, Harrisburg 4
Binghamton 5, Portland 0
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5
Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Bowie 0
Richmond 2, Reading 1
No games scheduled
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond 6, Bowie 3
Hartford 1, Binghamton 0
Akron 7, Reading 1
Portland at Somerset, ppd.
Altoona 11, Erie 7
Richmond at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments