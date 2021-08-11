Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 33 .612
Portland (Boston) 50 34 .595
New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 43 .476 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 48 .429 15½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 56 .341 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619
Bowie (Baltimore) 50 34 .595 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554
Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 43 .500 10
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 54 .365 21½

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Bowie 3

Hartford 1, Binghamton 0

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Akron 7, Reading 1

Portland at Somerset, ppd.

Altoona 11, Erie 7

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

        Read more: Sports News

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts