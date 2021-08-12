Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605
Portland (Boston) 51 34 .600 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 40 43 .482 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 37 48 .435 14½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 53 .384 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 57 .337 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 53 32 .624
Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 39 .541 7
Erie (Detroit) 47 40 .540 7
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 55 .360 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

        Read more: Sports News

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment