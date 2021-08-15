Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|52
|35
|.598
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|41
|45
|.477
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|48
|.455
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|34
|55
|.382
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|60
|.326
|24½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|55
|33
|.625
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|53
|35
|.602
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|49
|41
|.544
|7
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|47
|41
|.534
|8
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|44
|46
|.489
|12
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|33
|56
|.371
|22½
___
Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 6
Reading 7, Akron 4, 1st game
Akron 1, Reading 0, 2nd game
Bowie 10, Richmond 9, 1st game
Richmond 10, Bowie 1, 2nd game
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Somerset 6, Portland 2
Erie 14, Altoona 1
Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5
Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings
Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings
Bowie 7, Richmond 6
Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
