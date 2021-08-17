On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 54 35 .607
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 —½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 42 45 .483 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 49 .449 14
Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 20
Hartford (Colorado) 29 61 .322 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 56 34 .622
Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596
Erie (Detroit) 50 41 .549
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 42 .528
Richmond (San Francisco) 44 47 .484 12½
Harrisburg (Washington) 34 56 .378 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5

Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings

Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Bowie 7, Richmond 6

Portland 10, Somerset 5

Akron 11, Reading 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

        Read more: Sports News

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti