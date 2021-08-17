Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|54
|35
|.607
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|36
|.600
|—½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|42
|45
|.483
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|49
|.449
|14
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|35
|56
|.385
|20
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|61
|.322
|25½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|56
|34
|.622
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|53
|36
|.596
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|50
|41
|.549
|6½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|47
|42
|.528
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|44
|47
|.484
|12½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|34
|56
|.378
|22
___
Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5
Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings
Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings
Bowie 7, Richmond 6
Portland 10, Somerset 5
Akron 11, Reading 7
No games scheduled
Portland 11, Binghamton 0
Somerset 9, Altoona 1
Erie 2, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 4, Akron 3
Reading 3, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
