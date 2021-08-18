Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021
All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 37 .593 —½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 43 45 .489 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13
Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 29 62 .319 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 56 35 .615
Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596 2
Erie (Detroit) 50 42 .543
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 48 42 .533
Richmond (San Francisco) 45 47 .489 11½
Harrisburg (Washington) 35 56 .385 21

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Portland 2

Altoona 6, Somerset 5

Richmond 8, Erie 2

Harrisburg 7, Akron 1

Bowie at Reading, ppd.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

