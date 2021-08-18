Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|54
|36
|.600
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|37
|.593
|—½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|43
|45
|.489
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|49
|.456
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|35
|56
|.385
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|62
|.319
|25½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|56
|35
|.615
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|53
|36
|.596
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|50
|42
|.543
|6½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|48
|42
|.533
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|45
|47
|.489
|11½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|35
|56
|.385
|21
___
No games scheduled
Portland 11, Binghamton 0
Somerset 9, Altoona 1
Erie 2, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 4, Akron 3
Reading 3, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0
Binghamton 5, Portland 2
Altoona 6, Somerset 5
Richmond 8, Erie 2
Harrisburg 7, Akron 1
Bowie at Reading, ppd.
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
