Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 11:13 pm
All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 38 .587 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 45 .494
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13
Reading (Philadelphia) 36 56 .391 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 63 .315 26
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 57 35 .620
Bowie (Baltimore) 53 37 .589 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 49 42 .538
Erie (Detroit) 50 43 .568
Richmond (San Francisco) 46 47 .495 11½
Harrisburg (Washington) 35 57 .380 22

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 11, Binghamton 0

Somerset 9, Altoona 1

Erie 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 4, Akron 3

Reading 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Portland 2

Altoona 6, Somerset 5

Richmond 8, Erie 2

Harrisburg 7, Akron 1

Bowie at Reading, ppd.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 5, Somerset 0

Richmond 2, Erie 1

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Bowie 5

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

