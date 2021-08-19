Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|54
|36
|.600
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|38
|.587
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|44
|45
|.494
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|49
|.456
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|36
|56
|.391
|19
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|63
|.315
|26
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|57
|35
|.620
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|53
|37
|.589
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|49
|42
|.538
|7½
|Erie (Detroit)
|50
|43
|.568
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|46
|47
|.495
|11½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|35
|57
|.380
|22
___
No games scheduled
Portland 11, Binghamton 0
Somerset 9, Altoona 1
Erie 2, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 4, Akron 3
Reading 3, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0
Binghamton 5, Portland 2
Altoona 6, Somerset 5
Richmond 8, Erie 2
Harrisburg 7, Akron 1
Bowie at Reading, ppd.
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 5, Somerset 0
Richmond 2, Erie 1
Akron 11, Harrisburg 2
Reading 6, Bowie 5
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments