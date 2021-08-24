Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|39
|.585
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|45
|47
|.489
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|43
|51
|.457
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|37
|60
|.381
|20½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|31
|64
|.326
|25½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|57
|38
|.600
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|51
|44
|.537
|7½
|Erie (Detroit)
|51
|46
|.526
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|49
|48
|.505
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|37
|59
|.385
|22
Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning
Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings
Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings
Richmond 5, Erie 2
Somerset 6, Altoona 2
New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.
Monday’s Games-
No games scheduled
Reading 7, Portland 3
Altoona 16, Richmond 5
Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1
Erie 9, Bowie 7
Somerset 6, Akron 2
New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
