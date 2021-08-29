Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|42
|.580
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|56
|43
|.566
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|47
|50
|.485
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|41
|61
|.402
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|34
|66
|.340
|24½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|62
|39
|.614
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|59
|41
|.590
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|54
|48
|.529
|8½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|47
|.525
|9
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|62
|.386
|23
___
Portland 11, Reading 3
Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3
Richmond 15, Altoona 2
Erie 6, Bowie 5
Akron 6, Somerset 1
New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1
Reading 8, Portland 5
Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4
Bowie 6, Erie 5
Somerset 7, Akron 4
Richmond at Altoona, canc.
No games scheduled
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
