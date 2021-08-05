Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|44
|36
|.550
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|40
|38
|.513
|3
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|39
|39
|.500
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|43
|.434
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|45
|36
|.556
|1
|Pensacola (Miami)
|41
|40
|.506
|5
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|30
|51
|.370
|16
___
Montgomery 13, Tennessee 1, 1st game
Tennessee at Montgomery, 2nd game, ppd.
Rocket City 6, Chattanooga 4
Pensacola 9, Biloxi 6
Birmingham 1, Mississippi 0, 11 innings
Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1
Montgomery 2, Tennessee 1
Biloxi 10, Pensacola 2
Birmingham 7, Mississippi 2
Tennessee at Montgomery, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Mississippi at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.
