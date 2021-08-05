Trending:
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 44 36 .550
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 40 38 .513 3
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 39 39 .500 4
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 33 43 .434 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 45 34 .570
Mississippi (Atlanta) 45 36 .556 1
Pensacola (Miami) 41 40 .506 5
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 30 51 .370 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montgomery 13, Tennessee 1, 1st game

Tennessee at Montgomery, 2nd game, ppd.

Rocket City 6, Chattanooga 4

Pensacola 9, Biloxi 6

Birmingham 1, Mississippi 0, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1

Montgomery 2, Tennessee 1

Biloxi 10, Pensacola 2

Birmingham 7, Mississippi 2

Friday’s Games

Tennessee at Montgomery, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Mississippi at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.

