Double-A South Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|41
|38
|.519
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|39
|40
|.494
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|44
|.436
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|46
|36
|.561
|½
|Pensacola (Miami)
|41
|41
|.500
|5½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|31
|51
|.378
|15½
Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1
Montgomery 2, Tennessee 1
Biloxi 10, Pensacola 2
Birmingham 7, Mississippi 2
Tennessee 10, Montgomery 0, 1st game
Montgomery 5, Tennessee 3, 2nd game
Chattanooga 11, Rocket City 1
Biloxi 4, Pensacola 0
Mississippi 12, Birmingham 0
Tennessee at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Mississippi at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.
