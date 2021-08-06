Trending:
Sports News

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:18 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 44 37 .543
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 41 38 .519 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 39 40 .494 4
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 34 44 .436
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 46 35 .568
Mississippi (Atlanta) 46 36 .561 ½
Pensacola (Miami) 41 41 .500
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 31 51 .378 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1

Montgomery 2, Tennessee 1

Biloxi 10, Pensacola 2

Birmingham 7, Mississippi 2

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 10, Montgomery 0, 1st game

Montgomery 5, Tennessee 3, 2nd game

Chattanooga 11, Rocket City 1

Biloxi 4, Pensacola 0

Mississippi 12, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Mississippi at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.

