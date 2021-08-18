Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 48 41 .539
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 45 44 .506 3
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 43 45 .489
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 39 48 .448 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 55 37 .598
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 50 41 .549
Pensacola (Miami) 47 45 .511 8
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 33 59 .363 22

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, ppd.

Rocket City 6, Chattanooga 5

Pensacola 2, Biloxi 1

Mississippi 9, Montgomery 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Birmingham 4

Chattanooga 3, Rocket City 2

Pensacola 4, Biloxi 3, 10 innings

Mississippi 7, Montgomery 3

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee at Birmingham, 2, 5:30

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee at Birmingham, 2, 5:30

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

<

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing