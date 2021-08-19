Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|48
|41
|.539
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|45
|44
|.506
|3
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|43
|45
|.489
|4½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|48
|.448
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|50
|41
|.549
|4½
|Pensacola (Miami)
|47
|45
|.511
|8
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|33
|59
|.363
|22
___
Tennessee 6, Birmingham 4
Chattanooga 3, Rocket City 2
Pensacola 4, Biloxi 3, 10 innings
Mississippi 7, Montgomery 3
Tennessee 5, Birmingham 1, 1st game
Birmingham 6, Tennessee 5, 2nd game
Rocket City 7, Chattanooga 6, 1st game
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 2nd game
Biloxi 2, Pensacola 1
Mississippi at Montgomery, ppd.
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Tennessee, 2, 5 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35.
Comments