Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 12:56 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 49 42 .538
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 47 44 .516 2
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 43 47 .478
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 40 49 .449 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 55 37 .598
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 50 41 .549
Pensacola (Miami) 47 46 .505
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 34 59 .366 21½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Birmingham 4

Chattanooga 3, Rocket City 2

Pensacola 4, Biloxi 3, 10 innings

Mississippi 7, Montgomery 3

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 5, Birmingham 1, 1st game

Birmingham 6, Tennessee 5, 2nd game

Rocket City 7, Chattanooga 6, 1st game

Rocket City 1, Chattanooga 0, 2nd game

Biloxi 2, Pensacola 1

Mississippi at Montgomery, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 2, 5 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35.

