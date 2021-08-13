Ducks sign No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish, 2 more picks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NHL draft.

The Ducks also signed second-round pick Olen Zellweger and third-round pick Sasha Pastujov on Friday.

McTavish is an 18-year-old center who spent last season with Olten in Switzerland’s second division. He scored 42 points in 57 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes during the 2019-20 season.

McTavish was the Ducks’ highest draft pick in 16 years, and the playmaking forward joins a promising collection of blue-chip talent in Anaheim including center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Zellweger is a defenseman who has played two productive seasons with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips. He was the 34th overall pick in the draft.

Pastujov led the under-18 team at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in scoring last season. The South Florida native was the 66th overall pick this summer.

