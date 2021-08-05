Edgerrin James’ Career Statistics

Regular Season Rushing Receiving No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD 1999 Indianapolis 369 1553 4.2 13 62 586 9.5 4 2000 Indianapolis 387 1709 4.4 13 63 594 9.4 5 2001 Indianapolis 151 662 4.4 3 24 193 8.0 0 2002 Indianapolis 277 989 3.6 2 61 354 5.8 1 2003 Indianapolis 310 1259 4.1 11 51 292 5.7 0 2004 Indianapolis 334 1548 4.6 9 51 483 9.5 0 2005 Indianapolis 360 1506 4.2 13 44 337 7.7 1 2006 Arizona 337 1159 3.4 6 38 217 5.7 0 2007 Arizona 324 1222 3.8 7 24 204 8.5 0 2008 Arizona 133 514 3.9 3 12 85 7.1 0 2009 Seattle 46 125 2.7 0 3 19 6.3 0 Total 3028 12246 4.0 80 433 3364 7.8 11

Postseason Rushing Receiving No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD 1999 Indianapolis 20 56 2.8 0 1 8 8.0 0 2000 Indianapolis 21 107 5.1 0 3 33 11.0 0 2002 Indianapolis 9 14 1.6 0 2 9 4.5 0 2003 Indianapolis 62 281 4.6 3 8 66 8.3 0 2004 Indianapolis 32 102 3.2 1 9 80 8.9 0 2005 Indianapolis 13 56 4.3 1 5 26 5.2 0 2008 Arizona 61 236 3.9 1 7 62 8.9 0 Total 218 852 3.9 6 35 284 8.1 0

