Sports News

Egypt 31, Germany 26

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 9:18 am
Egypt 16 15 31
Germany 12 14 26

Egypt_A. Mohamed 5, Y. Omar 5, Y. Elderaa 4, M. Sanad 4, A. Elahmar 3, O. Elwakil 3, A. Mohamed 3, A. Mesilhy 2, M. Shebib 2.

Germany_J. Golla 6, J. Kuehn 6, M. Schiller 5, T. Kastening 3, K. Haefner 2, S. Weinhold 2, P. Drux 1, U. Gensheimer 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Slave Nikolov, Macedonia. Gjorgji Nachevski, Macedonia. Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Dragan Nachevski, Macedonia. Gerhard Reisinger, Austria.

