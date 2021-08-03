Egypt 31, Germany 26
|Egypt
|16
|15
|—
|31
|Germany
|12
|14
|—
|26
Egypt_A. Mohamed 5, Y. Omar 5, Y. Elderaa 4, M. Sanad 4, A. Elahmar 3, O. Elwakil 3, A. Mohamed 3, A. Mesilhy 2, M. Shebib 2.
Germany_J. Golla 6, J. Kuehn 6, M. Schiller 5, T. Kastening 3, K. Haefner 2, S. Weinhold 2, P. Drux 1, U. Gensheimer 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Slave Nikolov, Macedonia. Gjorgji Nachevski, Macedonia. Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Dragan Nachevski, Macedonia. Gerhard Reisinger, Austria.
