Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Mets

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (54-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (61-66, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -220, Nationals +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the New York Mets on Friday.

The Mets are 36-26 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .377 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Nationals are 23-39 on the road. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .427.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Jeurys Familia secured his sixth victory and Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Kyle Finnegan registered his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and is slugging .507.

Soto leads the Nationals with 115 hits and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .233 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

