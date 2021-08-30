On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

European champion Italy chasing record against Bulgaria

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:30 am
2 min read
      

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Newly-crowned European champion Italy is looking to start again where it left off as it chases a long-standing record.

Italy plays Bulgaria on Thursday in the first of three World Cup qualifiers in quick succession, its first match since beating England in the Euro 2020 final in July.

If the Azzurri avoid defeat at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence they will match Spain’s record of 35 matches unbeaten, set between 2007 and 2009.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad for the games against Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania and he believes they are hungry for more success.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

“I don’t think there’s a risk they could be satiated. They showed it at the Euros too, that they never undervalue matches, because they know that to play well and win you always have to be fully focused,” said Mancini who walked into Monday’s press conference to a standing ovation from reporters.

“I want us to start again from where we left off, playing well and scoring goals. I hope that happens from Thursday.”

Italy is top of Group C having won its first three qualifying games without conceding a goal and scoring six. Switzerland is three points behind the Azzurri, having played one match fewer.

“We can still improve in these 14 months from now until the World Cup,” Mancini said. “But first we have to face five qualifying matches and we could encounter problems.

“So the first aim is to qualify and then we will think about the final stage and prepare well.”

Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari has pulled out of the squad after picking up a knock during his club’s match against Spezia. Mancini said he will likely call up AC Milan’s Davide Calabria as his replacement.

The Azzurri play Switzerland in Basel on Sunday and then return to Italy to face Lithuania in Reggio Emilia three days later.

___

        Read more: Sports News

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine