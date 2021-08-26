European Tour Omega European Masters Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club
|Crans Montana, Switzerland
|Purse: $2.34 million
|Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|First Round
James Morrison, England 29-31_60
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 31-32_63
Marcus Armitage, England 32-31_63
Andy Sullivan, England 33-31_64
Dean Burmester, South Africa 31-33_64
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-31_65
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 34-31_65
Thomas Detry, Belgium 33-32_65
Julien Guerrier, France 32-33_65
Paul Peterson, United States 33-32_65
a-Pietro Bovari, Italy 31-34_65
Min Woo Lee, Australia 32-34_66
Marcel Siem, Germany 32-34_66
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 35-31_66
Jake Mcleod, Australia 33-33_66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 34-32_66
Justin Harding, South Africa 33-33_66
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 33-33_66
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 33-34_67
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 34-33_67
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 36-31_67
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-32_67
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-33_67
Ashley Chesters, England 33-34_67
Kyongjun Moon, Korea 34-33_67
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-34_67
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 34-33_67
Benjamin Hebert, France 33-34_67
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-33_67
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-33_67
Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 33-34_67
Matthew Jordan, England 33-34_67
Shubhankar Sharma, India 32-36_68
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 33-35_68
Victor Dubuisson, France 35-33_68
David Horsey, England 33-35_68
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-32_68
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-34_68
Johannes Veerman, United States 34-34_68
Rowan Lester, Ireland 36-32_68
Adrien Saddier, France 35-33_68
Robin Roussel, France 33-35_68
John Catlin, United States 33-35_68
Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34_68
Andrea Pavan, Italy 35-33_68
Martin Kaymer, Germany 34-34_68
Victor Perez, France 33-35_68
Calum Hill, Scotland 30-38_68
Andrew Johnston, England 34-34_68
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 37-31_68
Ross McGowan, England 35-33_68
a-Ronan Kleu, Switzerland 35-33_68
Clement Sordet, France 33-36_69
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 32-37_69
Justin Walters, South Africa 34-35_69
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 35-34_69
Richard Bland, England 36-33_69
Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-32_69
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 34-35_69
Daniel Gavins, England 34-35_69
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-34_69
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 35-34_69
Wade Ormsby, Austria 32-37_69
Antoine Rozner, France 33-36_69
Nacho Elvira, Spain 37-32_69
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 33-36_69
Alexander Levy, France 34-35_69
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 35-34_69
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-34_69
Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-33_69
Harry Ellis, England 35-34_69
Bryden Macpherson, Australia 36-33_69
a-Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 32-37_69
Carlos Pigem, Spain 35-35_70
Garrick Porteous, England 34-36_70
Matthieu Pavon, France 38-32_70
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 36-34_70
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-36_70
Sami Valimaki, Finland 36-34_70
Danny Willett, England 33-37_70
David Howell, England 35-35_70
Jeff Winther, Denmark 36-34_70
Oliver Wilson, England 35-35_70
Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-36_70
George Coetzee, South Africa 33-37_70
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 34-36_70
Richard Mcevoy, England 35-35_70
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 36-34_70
Romain Langasque, France 37-33_70
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 36-34_70
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-35_70
Scott Hend, Australia 35-35_70
Lee Slattery, England 33-37_70
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 36-34_70
Hugo Leon, Chile 35-35_70
Gregory Havret, France 35-36_71
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 34-37_71
Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-35_71
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 35-36_71
Eddie Pepperell, England 36-35_71
Joel Stalter, France 35-36_71
Bradley Dredge, Wales 36-35_71
Marc Warren, Scotland 34-37_71
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 36-35_71
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 34-37_71
Sean Crocker, United States 36-35_71
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-34_71
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-35_71
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 37-34_71
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 36-35_71
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-37_72
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 36-36_72
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 36-36_72
Ross Fisher, England 38-34_72
Raphael Jacquelin, France 36-36_72
Oliver Fisher, England 37-35_72
Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-37_72
Steven Brown, England 35-37_72
Oliver Farr, Wales 37-35_72
David Law, Scotland 37-35_72
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 35-37_72
Julian Suri, United States 36-36_72
Graeme Storm, England 38-34_72
Robert Rock, England 36-37_73
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 35-38_73
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 34-39_73
Dale Whitnell, England 36-37_73
Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-37_73
Raphael De Sousa, Switzerland 38-35_73
Sihwan Kim, United States 38-35_73
Matthew Southgate, England 39-34_73
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 37-36_73
Brandon Stone, South Africa 40-33_73
Adri Arnaus, Spain 40-33_73
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 37-36_73
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-35_73
Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Thailand 38-35_73
Jack Senior, England 40-34_74
Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 34-40_74
Sam Horsfield, England 37-37_74
Zander Lombard, South Africa 38-36_74
Gavin Green, Malaysia 37-37_74
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 38-36_74
a-Max Schliesing, Switzerland 38-36_74
Connor Syme, Scotland 37-37_74
Jose-Filipe Lima, Portugal 36-38_74
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 37-38_75
Grant Forrest, Scotland 39-36_75
Chris Paisley, England 41-35_76
Damien Perrier, France 36-40_76
Hayden Porteous, South Africa 40-37_77
Taehee Lee, Korea 39-38_77
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 42-36_78
Toby Tree, England 38-40_78
a-Mauro Gilardi, Switzerland 42-41_83
