European Tour Omega European Masters Scores

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 1:44 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2.34 million
Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70
a-amateur
First Round

James Morrison, England 29-31_60

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 31-32_63

Marcus Armitage, England 32-31_63

Andy Sullivan, England 33-31_64

Dean Burmester, South Africa 31-33_64

Renato Paratore, Italy 34-31_65

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 34-31_65

Thomas Detry, Belgium 33-32_65

Julien Guerrier, France 32-33_65

Paul Peterson, United States 33-32_65

a-Pietro Bovari, Italy 31-34_65

Min Woo Lee, Australia 32-34_66

Marcel Siem, Germany 32-34_66

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 35-31_66

Jake Mcleod, Australia 33-33_66

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 34-32_66

Justin Harding, South Africa 33-33_66

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 33-33_66

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 33-34_67

Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 34-33_67

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 36-31_67

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-32_67

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-33_67

Ashley Chesters, England 33-34_67

Kyongjun Moon, Korea 34-33_67

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-34_67

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 34-33_67

Benjamin Hebert, France 33-34_67

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 34-33_67

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-33_67

Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 33-34_67

Matthew Jordan, England 33-34_67

Shubhankar Sharma, India 32-36_68

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 33-35_68

Victor Dubuisson, France 35-33_68

David Horsey, England 33-35_68

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-32_68

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-34_68

Johannes Veerman, United States 34-34_68

Rowan Lester, Ireland 36-32_68

Adrien Saddier, France 35-33_68

Robin Roussel, France 33-35_68

John Catlin, United States 33-35_68

Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-34_68

Andrea Pavan, Italy 35-33_68

Martin Kaymer, Germany 34-34_68

Victor Perez, France 33-35_68

Calum Hill, Scotland 30-38_68

Andrew Johnston, England 34-34_68

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 37-31_68

Ross McGowan, England 35-33_68

a-Ronan Kleu, Switzerland 35-33_68

Clement Sordet, France 33-36_69

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 32-37_69

Justin Walters, South Africa 34-35_69

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 35-34_69

Richard Bland, England 36-33_69

Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-32_69

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 34-35_69

Daniel Gavins, England 34-35_69

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-34_69

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 35-34_69

Wade Ormsby, Austria 32-37_69

Antoine Rozner, France 33-36_69

Nacho Elvira, Spain 37-32_69

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 33-36_69

Alexander Levy, France 34-35_69

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 35-34_69

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-34_69

Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-33_69

Harry Ellis, England 35-34_69

Bryden Macpherson, Australia 36-33_69

a-Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 32-37_69

Carlos Pigem, Spain 35-35_70

Garrick Porteous, England 34-36_70

Matthieu Pavon, France 38-32_70

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 36-34_70

David Drysdale, Scotland 34-36_70

Sami Valimaki, Finland 36-34_70

Danny Willett, England 33-37_70

David Howell, England 35-35_70

Jeff Winther, Denmark 36-34_70

Oliver Wilson, England 35-35_70

Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-36_70

George Coetzee, South Africa 33-37_70

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 34-36_70

Richard Mcevoy, England 35-35_70

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 36-34_70

Romain Langasque, France 37-33_70

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 36-34_70

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 35-35_70

Scott Hend, Australia 35-35_70

Lee Slattery, England 33-37_70

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 36-34_70

Hugo Leon, Chile 35-35_70

Gregory Havret, France 35-36_71

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 34-37_71

Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-35_71

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 35-36_71

Eddie Pepperell, England 36-35_71

Joel Stalter, France 35-36_71

Bradley Dredge, Wales 36-35_71

Marc Warren, Scotland 34-37_71

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 36-35_71

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 34-37_71

Sean Crocker, United States 36-35_71

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-34_71

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-35_71

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 37-34_71

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 36-35_71

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 35-37_72

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 36-36_72

Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 36-36_72

Ross Fisher, England 38-34_72

Raphael Jacquelin, France 36-36_72

Oliver Fisher, England 37-35_72

Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-37_72

Steven Brown, England 35-37_72

Oliver Farr, Wales 37-35_72

David Law, Scotland 37-35_72

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 35-37_72

Julian Suri, United States 36-36_72

Graeme Storm, England 38-34_72

Robert Rock, England 36-37_73

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 35-38_73

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 34-39_73

Dale Whitnell, England 36-37_73

Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-37_73

Raphael De Sousa, Switzerland 38-35_73

Sihwan Kim, United States 38-35_73

Matthew Southgate, England 39-34_73

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 37-36_73

Brandon Stone, South Africa 40-33_73

Adri Arnaus, Spain 40-33_73

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 37-36_73

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 36-37_73

Matthew Baldwin, England 38-35_73

Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Thailand 38-35_73

Jack Senior, England 40-34_74

Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 34-40_74

Sam Horsfield, England 37-37_74

Zander Lombard, South Africa 38-36_74

Gavin Green, Malaysia 37-37_74

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 38-36_74

a-Max Schliesing, Switzerland 38-36_74

Connor Syme, Scotland 37-37_74

Jose-Filipe Lima, Portugal 36-38_74

Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 37-38_75

Grant Forrest, Scotland 39-36_75

Chris Paisley, England 41-35_76

Damien Perrier, France 36-40_76

Hayden Porteous, South Africa 40-37_77

Taehee Lee, Korea 39-38_77

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 42-36_78

Toby Tree, England 38-40_78

a-Mauro Gilardi, Switzerland 42-41_83

