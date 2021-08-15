On Air: This Just In!
Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 7:11 pm
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu was seriously injured during an alleged break-in at home in Brisbane’s south and underwent surgery Monday at a nearby hospital.

The 47-year-old Kefu won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches with Australia.

He has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016.

Kefu and three members of his family received knife wounds after a group of men allegedly broke into their home around 3 a.m. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kefu is reported to be in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.

Queensland state police have two men in custody.

“Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured,” Queensland police said in a statement.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

