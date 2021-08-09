On Air: For Your Benefit
Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

August 9, 2021 10:01 am
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed running back D’Onta Foreman on Monday, adding depth behind new starter Mike Davis.

Foreman is reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

Foreman was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

Also, offensive lineman Willie Wright was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team waived/injured defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and released cornerback Tyler Hall. Senat, a third-round draft pick in 2018, had only four tackles in five games last season. Hall played in nine games last season as an undrafted rookie.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

