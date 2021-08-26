On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Flames re-sign Dillon Dube to 3-year, $6.9 million contract

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million contract Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dube had 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season. He has 18 goals and 25 assists in 121 games in three seasons with the Flames.

Selected 56th overall in the 2016 draft, Dube captained Canada’s winning team in the 2018 world junior championship.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members