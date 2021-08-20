On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Florida rounds out men’s basketball roster by adding Gatkek

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 2:38 pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida rounded out its roster for next season by adding 6-foot-9 forward Tuongthach Gatkek on Friday.

Gatkek joins the Gators after spending last season with Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, where he averaged 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots. He helped Trinity Valley go 23-3 and make the NJCAA Tournament.

The Portland, Maine, native played high school basketball at Caprock High in Amarillo, Texas.

He is the latest new face on Florida’s revamped roster. The Gators will have five transfers and two freshmen for the 2021-22 season. They lost seven players, including four transfers and three guys who turned pro.

The other newcomers: Myreon Jones (Penn State); CJ Felder (Boston College); Brandon McKissic (Kansas City); Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (Charleston Southern); and freshmen Elijah Kennedy and Kowacie Reeves.

Forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game last December, remains on Florida’s roster. But Johnson has not been cleared to practice or play.

