Foltynewicz expected to start as Rangers host the Mariners

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (64-56, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (42-77, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-11, 5.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +151, Mariners -176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Wednesday.

The Rangers are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Texas’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 26 homers.

The Mariners are 27-31 in road games. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .478 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Tyler Anderson recorded his sixth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Taylor Hearn registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .481.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

