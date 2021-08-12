Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Foltynewicz expected to start for the Rangers against Mariners

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (40-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -200, Rangers +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Texas will face off on Thursday.

The Mariners are 34-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with 26, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 14-44 on the road. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .288, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .347.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Drew Steckenrider earned his fourth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Dennis Santana took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 46 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts