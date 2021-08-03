Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard out 5-12 weeks

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.

Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy..

There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.

Both injuries are another blow for a team that thought it could make a deep postseason run — if it could stay healthy.

The loss of Nelson could be huge.

He didn’t missed a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is widely regarded as the NFL’s most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy’s offensive line one of the league’s best since general manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.

But after just six practices, the vaunted line — and Indy’s depth — is being tested.

Starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a hyperextended left elbow after a collision with running back Marlon Mack on Thursday. Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January and his projected replacement, two-time All-Pro Eric Fisher, is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in January. Fisher isn’t expected to be game-ready until late September or early October.

Julien Davenport, one of two veteran free agents expected to replace Fisher, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard also is out. He hasn’t practiced since undergoing ankle surgery in June, though it appears he could be on the field soon.

