Formula One Points Leaders

Through Aug. 1
1. Lewis Hamilton, 195.
2. Max Verstappen, 187.
3. Lando Norris, 113.
4. Valtteri Bottas, 108.
5. Sergio Perez, 104.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 83.
7. Charles Leclerc, 80.
8. Pierre Gasly, 50.
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 50.
10. Esteban Ocon, 39.
11. Fernando Alonso, 38.
12. Sebastian Vettel, 30.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.
14. Lance Stroll, 18.
15. Nicholas Latifi, 6.
16. George Russell, 4.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
