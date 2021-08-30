Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 30, 2021
Through Aug. 29

1. Lewis Hamilton, 202.5.

2. Max Verstappen, 199.5.

3. Lando Norris, 113.

4. Valtteri Bottas, 108.

5. Sergio Perez, 104.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 83.5.

7. Charles Leclerc, 82.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 56.

9. Pierre Gasly, 54.

10. Esteban Ocon, 42.

11. Fernando Alonso, 38.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.

14. Lance Stroll, 18.

15. George Russell, 13.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine