Forward Pellegri joins Milan from Monaco on loan

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 12:31 pm
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed forward Pietro Pellegri on loan from Monaco on Wednesday.

Milan said the deal includes an option to make the signing permanent, which becomes an obligation if certain, unspecified, conditions are met.

The 20-year-old Pellegri is the second forward Milan has signed this offseason after the Rossoneri brought in the 34-year-old Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

Pellegri equaled the record for being the youngest player to make his debut in Serie A when he appeared for Genoa in 2016, aged 15 years, 280 days — a mark later broken by Wisdom Amey. Five months later he became the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in the top five European leagues.

He moved to Monaco in January 2018 but injuries restricted him to just 23 appearances. He scored two goals.

Pellegri has also made one appearance for Italy, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Estonia in an international friendly last November.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

