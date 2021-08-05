On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
France 3, Argentina 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22)

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 9:42 am
France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (14-19), J. Patry (11-21) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (4-18), A. Brizard (2-4), J. Patry (2-6), N. le Goff (2-14); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-14), A. Brizard (0-13), T. Clevenot (0-12), Y. Louati (1-4), E. Ngapeth (0-6), J. Patry (2-15), N. le Goff (0-9); Scorer-J. Patry (15-42).

Argentina_Spiker-A. Loser (7-10), B. Lima (8-19), F. Conte (12-23), C. Poglajen (4-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (1-5), S. Sole (3-9), M. Ramos (0-1), A. Loser (0-12), B. Lima (1-6), F. Conte (0-4), C. Poglajen (0-2), E. Palacios (0-4); Server-L. de Cecco (0-10), M. Sanchez (0-1), S. Sole (0-10), M. Ramos (0-1), A. Loser (0-12), F. Pereyra (0-1), B. Lima (0-8), F. Conte (1-14), C. Poglajen (0-6); Scorer-F. Conte (13-41).

Referees_Shin Muranaka, Japan. Liu Jiang, China. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

