France 90, Slovenia 89
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|France
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T. Luwawu Cabarrot
|21:36
|6-10
|0-0
|5
|0
|4
|15
|N. Batum
|32:39
|1-5
|0-0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|R. Gobert
|30:08
|3-8
|3-6
|16
|3
|2
|9
|E. Fournier
|27:49
|8-16
|3-3
|5
|3
|5
|23
|N. de Colo
|32:04
|8-17
|6-6
|7
|5
|3
|25
|G. Yabusele
|24:19
|3-8
|2-2
|4
|1
|2
|9
|F. Ntilikina
|06:59
|0-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Heurtel
|14:34
|2-7
|2-2
|4
|3
|0
|6
|M. Fall
|09:52
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|31-75
|16-19
|48
|19
|21
|90
Percentages: FG .410 FT .840
3-Point Goals: 12-25 .480 (E. Fournier 4-6, N. de Colo 3-5, T. Luwawu Cabarrot 3-4, G. Yabusele 1-3, N. Batum 1-3, F. Ntilikina 0-3, T. Heurtel 0-1)
Turnovers: 7 (E. Fournier 3, N. de Colo 2, N. Batum 1, R. Gobert 1)
Steals: 4 (T. Luwawu Cabarrot 2, N. Batum 1, R. Gobert 1)
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|Slovenia
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J. Blazic
|31:07
|6-15
|0-0
|5
|1
|4
|14
|L. Doncic
|36:35
|5-18
|4-6
|10
|18
|3
|16
|V. Cancar
|34:39
|4-7
|2-2
|9
|1
|1
|11
|Z. Dragic
|11:23
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|K. Prepelic
|26:05
|6-12
|3-6
|1
|3
|3
|17
|M. Tobey
|31:36
|10-14
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|23
|G. Hrovat
|06:14
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Dimec
|08:24
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|E. Muric
|05:21
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nikolic
|08:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|34-74
|11-20
|36
|25
|17
|89
Percentages: FG .460 FT .550
3-Point Goals: 10-30 .330 (L. Doncic 2-9, J. Blazic 2-7, K. Prepelic 2-6, M. Tobey 2-5, V. Cancar 1-2, G. Hrovat 1-1)
Turnovers: 6 (K. Prepelic 3, L. Doncic 1, V. Cancar 1, Z. Dragic 1)
Steals: 5 (J. Blazic 2, L. Doncic 1, V. Cancar 1, Z. Dragic 1)
|France
|27
|15
|29
|19
|—
|90
|Slovenia
|29
|15
|21
|24
|—
|89
