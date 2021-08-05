On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
France 90, Slovenia 89

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 9:01 am
France 90, Slovenia 89

FG FT
France MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
T. Luwawu Cabarrot 21:36 6-10 0-0 5 0 4 15
N. Batum 32:39 1-5 0-0 5 3 3 3
R. Gobert 30:08 3-8 3-6 16 3 2 9
E. Fournier 27:49 8-16 3-3 5 3 5 23
N. de Colo 32:04 8-17 6-6 7 5 3 25
G. Yabusele 24:19 3-8 2-2 4 1 2 9
F. Ntilikina 06:59 0-4 0-0 0 0 0 0
T. Heurtel 14:34 2-7 2-2 4 3 0 6
M. Fall 09:52 0-0 0-0 2 1 2 0
TOTAL 200:00 31-75 16-19 48 19 21 90

Percentages: FG .410 FT .840

3-Point Goals: 12-25 .480 (E. Fournier 4-6, N. de Colo 3-5, T. Luwawu Cabarrot 3-4, G. Yabusele 1-3, N. Batum 1-3, F. Ntilikina 0-3, T. Heurtel 0-1)

Turnovers: 7 (E. Fournier 3, N. de Colo 2, N. Batum 1, R. Gobert 1)

Steals: 4 (T. Luwawu Cabarrot 2, N. Batum 1, R. Gobert 1)

FG FT
Slovenia MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
J. Blazic 31:07 6-15 0-0 5 1 4 14
L. Doncic 36:35 5-18 4-6 10 18 3 16
V. Cancar 34:39 4-7 2-2 9 1 1 11
Z. Dragic 11:23 0-1 1-3 0 0 3 1
K. Prepelic 26:05 6-12 3-6 1 3 3 17
M. Tobey 31:36 10-14 1-3 8 2 2 23
G. Hrovat 06:14 1-2 0-0 2 0 0 3
Z. Dimec 08:24 2-2 0-0 1 0 1 4
E. Muric 05:21 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
A. Nikolic 08:36 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
TOTAL 200:00 34-74 11-20 36 25 17 89

Percentages: FG .460 FT .550

3-Point Goals: 10-30 .330 (L. Doncic 2-9, J. Blazic 2-7, K. Prepelic 2-6, M. Tobey 2-5, V. Cancar 1-2, G. Hrovat 1-1)

Turnovers: 6 (K. Prepelic 3, L. Doncic 1, V. Cancar 1, Z. Dragic 1)

Steals: 5 (J. Blazic 2, L. Doncic 1, V. Cancar 1, Z. Dragic 1)

France 27 15 29 19 90
Slovenia 29 15 21 24 89

