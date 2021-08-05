France 90, Slovenia 89
Slovenia (89)
Z. Dimec 2-2 0-0 4, M. Tobey 10-14 1-3 23, V. Cancar 4-7 2-2 11, K. Prepelic 6-12 3-6 17, G. Hrovat 1-2 0-0 3, J. Blazic 6-15 0-0 14, L. Doncic 5-18 4-6 16, Z. Dragic 0-1 1-3 1, E. Muric 0-2 0-0 0, A. Nikolic 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 34-74 11-20 89
France (90)
T. Luwawu Cabarrot 6-10 0-0 15, E. Fournier 8-16 3-3 23, N. de Colo 8-17 6-6 25, R. Gobert 3-8 3-6 9, G. Yabusele 3-8 2-2 9, T. Heurtel 2-7 2-2 6, N. Batum 1-5 0-0 3, M. Fall 0-0 0-0 0, F. Ntilikina 0-4 0-0 0, TOTAL 31-75 16-19 90
|Slovenia
|29
|15
|21
|24
|—
|89
|France
|27
|15
|29
|19
|—
|90
Halftime_France 42, Slovenia 44. 3-Point Goals_France 12-25 (E. Fournier 4-6, N. de Colo 3-5, T. Luwawu Cabarrot 3-4, N. Batum 1-3, G. Yabusele 1-3, F. Ntilikina 0-3, T. Heurtel 0-1), Slovenia 10-30 (L. Doncic 2-9, J. Blazic 2-7, K. Prepelic 2-6, M. Tobey 2-5, V. Cancar 1-2, G. Hrovat 1-1). Rebounds_France 48 (R. Gobert 16), Slovenia 36 (L. Doncic 10). Assists_France 19 (N. de Colo 5), Slovenia 25 (L. Doncic 18). Total fouls_France 21, Slovenia 17.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments