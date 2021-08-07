On Air: America This Week
France 91, Serbia 76

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 4:56 am
< a min read
      

Women’s Bronze Medal Game

France 91, Serbia 76

France (91)

M. Fauthoux 4-5 2-2 12, G. Williams 6-9 1-2 17, E. Miyem 6-10 2-3 16, A. Chartereau 3-5 2-2 10, S. Gruda 3-6 8-8 14, M. Johannes 3-8 2-2 10, A. Duchet 3-10 2-2 10, S. Michel 1-4 0-0 2, V. Vukosavljevic 0-0 0-0 0, I. Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 29-58 19-21 91

Serbia (76)

A. Dabovic 3-5 1-2 7, Y. Anderson 8-14 8-8 24, N. Jovanovic 3-6 2-2 9, T. Krajisnik 2-4 3-6 7, A. Dugalic 1-2 0-0 2, J. Brooks 4-11 3-4 14, D. Stankovic 1-3 0-0 2, S. Vasic 3-11 2-2 9, A. Crvendakic 1-4 0-0 2, M. Skoric 0-0 0-0 0, S. Cado 0-2 0-0 0, D. Butulija 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 26-63 19-24 76

France 19 24 24 24 91
Serbia 23 17 16 20 76

Halftime_France 43, Serbia 40. 3-Point Goals_France 14-27 (G. Williams 4-5, M. Johannes 2-7, A. Duchet 2-5, E. Miyem 2-4, M. Fauthoux 2-2, A. Chartereau 2-2, S. Michel 0-2), Serbia 5-18 (J. Brooks 3-3, S. Vasic 1-7, N. Jovanovic 1-2, S. Cado 0-2, A. Dabovic 0-2, D. Butulija 0-1, A. Crvendakic 0-1). Rebounds_France 32 (G. Williams 8), Serbia 30 (S. Vasic 8). Assists_France 21 (G. Williams 4), Serbia 16 (J. Brooks 5). Total fouls_France 21, Serbia 21.

