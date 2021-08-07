On Air: America This Week
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

France 91, Serbia 76

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 4:55 am
1 min read
      

Women’s Bronze Medal Game

France 91, Serbia 76

FG FT
France MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
S. Gruda 30:26 3-6 8-8 5 4 1 14
S. Michel 14:03 1-4 0-0 3 4 2 2
G. Williams 30:07 6-9 1-2 8 4 3 17
E. Miyem 23:51 6-10 2-3 5 0 3 16
M. Fauthoux 13:29 4-5 2-2 1 2 1 12
V. Vukosavljevic 09:53 0-0 0-0 2 1 1 0
M. Johannes 25:57 3-8 2-2 3 3 3 10
A. Duchet 26:31 3-10 2-2 1 3 2 10
I. Rupert 09:34 0-1 0-0 2 0 4 0
A. Chartereau 16:09 3-5 2-2 2 0 1 10
TOTAL 200:00 29-58 19-21 32 21 21 91

Percentages: FG .500 FT .900

3-Point Goals: 14-27 .520 (G. Williams 4-5, M. Johannes 2-7, A. Duchet 2-5, E. Miyem 2-4, M. Fauthoux 2-2, A. Chartereau 2-2, S. Michel 0-2)

Turnovers: 14 (V. Vukosavljevic 3, M. Johannes 2, A. Duchet 2, I. Rupert 2, G. Williams 1, E. Miyem 1, M. Fauthoux 1, A. Chartereau 1, S. Gruda 1)

Steals: 7 (S. Gruda 2, S. Michel 2, G. Williams 1, E. Miyem 1, M. Fauthoux 1)

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.
FG FT
Serbia MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
J. Brooks 34:11 4-11 3-4 6 5 4 14
D. Stankovic 07:35 1-3 0-0 1 0 3 2
Y. Anderson 30:07 8-14 8-8 4 5 2 24
S. Vasic 29:45 3-11 2-2 8 3 4 9
T. Krajisnik 24:57 2-4 3-6 5 0 3 7
N. Jovanovic 24:10 3-6 2-2 0 2 0 9
A. Dabovic 17:37 3-5 1-2 1 0 1 7
S. Cado 04:09 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 0
A. Crvendakic 11:16 1-4 0-0 2 0 0 2
D. Butulija 02:56 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
A. Dugalic 07:03 1-2 0-0 1 0 1 2
M. Skoric 06:14 0-0 0-0 2 1 2 0
TOTAL 200:00 26-63 19-24 30 16 21 76

Percentages: FG .410 FT .790

3-Point Goals: 5-18 .280 (J. Brooks 3-3, S. Vasic 1-7, N. Jovanovic 1-2, A. Dabovic 0-2, S. Cado 0-2, A. Crvendakic 0-1, D. Butulija 0-1)

Turnovers: 8 (Y. Anderson 3, N. Jovanovic 2, J. Brooks 1, S. Vasic 1, A. Dabovic 1)

Steals: 7 (J. Brooks 2, D. Stankovic 2, Y. Anderson 1, S. Vasic 1, T. Krajisnik 1)

France 19 24 24 24 91
Serbia 23 17 16 20 76

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise