Women’s Bronze Medal Game
France 91, Serbia 76
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|France
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S. Gruda
|30:26
|3-6
|8-8
|5
|4
|1
|14
|S. Michel
|14:03
|1-4
|0-0
|3
|4
|2
|2
|G. Williams
|30:07
|6-9
|1-2
|8
|4
|3
|17
|E. Miyem
|23:51
|6-10
|2-3
|5
|0
|3
|16
|M. Fauthoux
|13:29
|4-5
|2-2
|1
|2
|1
|12
|V. Vukosavljevic
|09:53
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M. Johannes
|25:57
|3-8
|2-2
|3
|3
|3
|10
|A. Duchet
|26:31
|3-10
|2-2
|1
|3
|2
|10
|I. Rupert
|09:34
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|A. Chartereau
|16:09
|3-5
|2-2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|TOTAL
|200:00
|29-58
|19-21
|32
|21
|21
|91
Percentages: FG .500 FT .900
3-Point Goals: 14-27 .520 (G. Williams 4-5, M. Johannes 2-7, A. Duchet 2-5, E. Miyem 2-4, M. Fauthoux 2-2, A. Chartereau 2-2, S. Michel 0-2)
Turnovers: 14 (V. Vukosavljevic 3, M. Johannes 2, A. Duchet 2, I. Rupert 2, G. Williams 1, E. Miyem 1, M. Fauthoux 1, A. Chartereau 1, S. Gruda 1)
Steals: 7 (S. Gruda 2, S. Michel 2, G. Williams 1, E. Miyem 1, M. Fauthoux 1)
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|Serbia
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J. Brooks
|34:11
|4-11
|3-4
|6
|5
|4
|14
|D. Stankovic
|07:35
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Y. Anderson
|30:07
|8-14
|8-8
|4
|5
|2
|24
|S. Vasic
|29:45
|3-11
|2-2
|8
|3
|4
|9
|T. Krajisnik
|24:57
|2-4
|3-6
|5
|0
|3
|7
|N. Jovanovic
|24:10
|3-6
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|9
|A. Dabovic
|17:37
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|S. Cado
|04:09
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Crvendakic
|11:16
|1-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D. Butulija
|02:56
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dugalic
|07:03
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Skoric
|06:14
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|26-63
|19-24
|30
|16
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .410 FT .790
3-Point Goals: 5-18 .280 (J. Brooks 3-3, S. Vasic 1-7, N. Jovanovic 1-2, A. Dabovic 0-2, S. Cado 0-2, A. Crvendakic 0-1, D. Butulija 0-1)
Turnovers: 8 (Y. Anderson 3, N. Jovanovic 2, J. Brooks 1, S. Vasic 1, A. Dabovic 1)
Steals: 7 (J. Brooks 2, D. Stankovic 2, Y. Anderson 1, S. Vasic 1, T. Krajisnik 1)
|France
|19
|24
|24
|24
|—
|91
|Serbia
|23
|17
|16
|20
|—
|76
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments