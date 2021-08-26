On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fraser-Pryce avenges Olympic 100 loss in blazing 10.60 time

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 3:42 pm
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meeting on Thursday.

Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. A cooling tailwind at 1.7 meters per second was within the legal limit.

The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce took 0.03 off the personal best she set in Jamaica in June, nine years after winning her second Olympic title in the 100.

“It’s been a long season but for me I never give up, keep working hard and staying committed to the task,” she told Swiss broadcaster RTS in a post-race interview.

Both women have improved their times since Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic title in Tokyo in a blazing 10.61, where Fraser-Pryce took silver in 10.74.

On Saturday, Thompson-Herah took her personal best down to 10.54 at the Prefontaine meeting in Eugene, Oregon. That is second all-time to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record of 10.49.

Fraser-Pryce is also running the fastest season of her career, four years after giving birth to a son.

“I’m happy that I was able to still show up and show women that it’s definitely possible to have your career, start your family, and come back,” she said.

A packed stadium of about 12,000 spectators saw the first six runners in the 100 dip below 11 seconds. Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson was again third in 10.92.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

