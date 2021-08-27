Trending:
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:10 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7

Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0

Alleghany County, N.C. 10, Grayson County 7

Bassett 42, Franklin County 25

Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6

Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15

Central – Wise 49, Eastside 0

Central of Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13

Centreville 35, Herndon 7

Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 14

Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6

Essex 33, Sussex Central 16

Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Giles 28, Blacksburg 21

Glenvar 28, Galax 14

Green Run 56, Tallwood 7

Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9

Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Kettle Run 25

Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18

Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12

Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0

Honaker 37, Lebanon 18

Indian River 26, Hickory 0

James Wood 34, Sherando 20

John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0

Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14

Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14

Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8

Louisa 30, Huguenot 0

Luray 62, Mountain View High School 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21

Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17

Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6

Narrows 26, Auburn 0

North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6

Norview 14, Grassfield 0

Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0

Orange County 42, Courtland 35

Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3

Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0

Pulaski County 20, Northside 17

Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14

Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 0

St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0

Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16

Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0

Strasburg 14, Skyline 8

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24

Woodstock Central 49, Page County 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.

Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Hurley vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Sep 28th.

James Monroe vs. Stafford, ppd. to Aug 28th.

King George vs. Lafayette, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Aug 28th.

R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

