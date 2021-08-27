Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0
Alleghany County, N.C. 10, Grayson County 7
Bassett 42, Franklin County 25
Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6
Broadway 21, Fluvanna 6
Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15
Central – Wise 49, Eastside 0
Central of Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13
Centreville 35, Herndon 7
Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 14
Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6
Essex 33, Sussex Central 16
Fork Union Prep 48, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Giles 28, Blacksburg 21
Glenvar 28, Galax 14
Green Run 56, Tallwood 7
Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9
Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Kettle Run 25
Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18
Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
Honaker 37, Lebanon 18
Indian River 26, Hickory 0
James Wood 34, Sherando 20
John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0
Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14
Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14
Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8
Louisa 30, Huguenot 0
Luray 62, Mountain View High School 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21
Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17
Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6
Narrows 26, Auburn 0
North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6
Norview 14, Grassfield 0
Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0
Orange County 42, Courtland 35
Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3
Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0
Pulaski County 20, Northside 17
Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14
Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 0
St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0
Staunton River 48, William Campbell 16
Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0
Strasburg 14, Skyline 8
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24
Woodstock Central 49, Page County 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.
Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Hurley vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Sep 28th.
James Monroe vs. Stafford, ppd. to Aug 28th.
King George vs. Lafayette, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Aug 28th.
R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.
