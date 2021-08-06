On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Jake Lamb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Jevon Carter from Phoenix.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Mason Plumlee from Detroit. Signed F J.T. Thor.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Aleva Hifo. Released WR Isaac Whitney.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR/KR Jeff Badet with an injury designation.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson from the COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Corey Taylor II. Waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Miles Brown.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated T Julien Davenport, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CB Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Davin Bellamy. Activated WR Jauan Jennings and CB Emmanuel Moseley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Bud Dupree from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Larry Pleau senior advisor to the general manager.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning and G Adam Huska to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Luis Araujo as a designated player via transfer from Lille OSC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired F Joseph Rosales on loan from CA Independiente de la Chorrera of the Liga Panamena de futbol.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Niko Hamalainen on loan from English Football League Championside Queens Park through the end of the 2021 regular season, pending recipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. Acquired No. 1 spot on MLS waiver order in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money from Chicago Fire FC.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded D Sebastien Ibeagha to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $150,000 general allocation money.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $200,000 general allocation money from Vancouver in exchange for D Florian Jungwirth.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Theo Bair to Norwegian club Hamarkameratene.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Todd Miller assistant baseball coach and Drew Frederic volunteer assistant coach.

THIEL — Named Kathleen Egan women’s volleyball assistant coach.

