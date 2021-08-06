Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Oakland OF Ramon Laureano 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester(Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Jake Lamb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Randy Arozarena on the 10-day IL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Josh Rojas to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Mike Freeman to Louisville (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 1B Yuli Gurriel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Recalled 1B Taylor Jones and 3B Jacob Wilson from Sugar Land.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LF Ben Gamel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5. Reinstated 1B Colin Moran from the 10-day IL.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP Karl Gelinas.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with LHP Bryan Valdez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Jevon Carter from Phoenix.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Mason Plumlee from Detroit. Signed F J.T. Thor.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Isaiah Livers. Re-signed G Saben Lee.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed F Nemanja Bjelica.
INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed G T.J. McConnell.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Dwight Howard, Gs Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn and F Trevor Ariza.
MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Duncan Robinson.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Robin Lopez.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Georges Niang.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Re-signed F Richaun Holmes.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Aleva Hifo. Released WR Isaac Whitney.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR/KR Jeff Badet with an injury designation. Activated DE Dante Fowler Jr from the COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards from the COVID-19 list. Waived QB Kenji Bahar and LB Barrington Wade.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a six-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Corey Taylor II. Waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR Amara Darboh. Activated DB Jamar Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Miles Brown. Waived TE Jake Hausmann.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated T Julien Davenport, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CB Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR/KR Tavon Austin. Placed S Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 list. Activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB C.J. Henderson from the COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated TE Nick Keizer from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough. Waived OT Devery Hamilton with a non-football injury.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Donovan Olumba. Placed DB Dayan Lake on IR.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated OT George Fant from the COVID-19 list. Placed G Alex Lewis on the left squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Zach Fulton on the retired list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Lafayette Pitts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Davin Bellamy. Activated WR Jauan Jennings, CB Emmanuel Moseley and S Jaquiski Tartt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Anthony Zettel on the retired list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Michael Jacobson. Activated G Pier-Olivier Lestage.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Bud Dupree from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list. Waived OL Patrick Morris.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Larry Pleau senior advisor to the general manager. Signed D Conor Timmons to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning and G Adam Huska to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Luis Araujo as a designated player via transfer from Lille OSC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired F Joseph Rosales on loan from CA Independiente de la Chorrera of the Liga Panamena de futbol.
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Niko Hamalainen on loan from English Football League Championside Queens Park through the end of the 2021 regular season, pending recipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. Acquired No. 1 spot on MLS waiver order in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money from Chicago Fire FC.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded D Sebastien Ibeagha to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $150,000 general allocation money.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $200,000 general allocation money from Vancouver in exchange for D Florian Jungwirth.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Theo Bair to Norwegian club Hamarkameratene.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Oliver Larraz on loan from Colorado (MLS). Loaned F Niki Jackson to Tormenta FC from USL League One, pending league and federation approval.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Todd Miller assistant baseball coach and Drew Frederic volunteer assistant coach.
THIEL — Named Kathleen Egan women’s volleyball assistant coach.
