Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 7:01 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Oakland OF Ramon Laureano 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester(Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Jake Lamb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 1B Yuli Gurriel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Recalled 1B Taylor Jones and 3B Jacob Wilson from Sugar Land.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed CF Ramon Laureano on the restricted list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Randy Arozarena on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Josh Rojas to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Mike Freeman to Louisville (Triple-A East).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LF Ben Gamel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5. Reinstated 1B Colin Moran from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Springfield (Double-A Central).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP Karl Gelinas.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with LHP Bryan Valdez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Jevon Carter from Phoenix.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Mason Plumlee from Detroit. Signed F J.T. Thor.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed C Jarrett Allen.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Isaiah Livers. Re-signed G Saben Lee. Waived G Rodney McGruder.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Fs Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr..

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Alperen Sengun.

INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed G T.J. McConnell.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Dwight Howard, Gs Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and F Trevor Ariza. Re-signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Duncan Robinson.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Quentin Grimes to a rookie scale contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Kemba Walker.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Robin Lopez.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Georges Niang.

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Landry Shamet from Brooklyn.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed G Ben McLemore.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Re-signed F Richaun Holmes.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed C Khen Birch and G Kyle Lowry.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Aleva Hifo. Released WR Isaac Whitney.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR/KR Jeff Badet with an injury designation. Activated DE Dante Fowler Jr from the COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards from the COVID-19 list. Waived QB Kenji Bahar and LB Barrington Wade.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a six-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Corey Taylor II. Waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR Amara Darboh. Activated DB Jamar Johnson from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Miles Brown. Waived TE Jake Hausmann.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated T Julien Davenport, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CB Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR/KR Tavon Austin. Placed S Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 list. Activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB C.J. Henderson from the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated TE Nick Keizer from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough. Waived OT Devery Hamilton with a non-football injury.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Donovan Olumba. Placed DB Dayan Lake on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated OT George Fant from the COVID-19 list. Placed G Alex Lewis on the left squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Zach Fulton on the retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Lafayette Pitts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Davin Bellamy. Activated WR Jauan Jennings, CB Emmanuel Moseley and S Jaquiski Tartt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Anthony Zettel on the retired list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Michael Jacobson. Activated G Pier-Olivier Lestage.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Bud Dupree from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Activated DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list. Waived OL Patrick Morris.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Larry Pleau senior advisor to the general manager. Signed D Conor Timmons to a two-year contract. Signed F Bokondji Imama to a one-year, two-way contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning and G Adam Huska to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Vince Dunn to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Luis Araujo as a designated player via transfer from Lille OSC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired F Joseph Rosales on loan from CA Independiente de la Chorrera of the Liga Panamena de futbol.

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Niko Hamalainen on loan from English Football League Championside Queens Park through the end of the 2021 regular season, pending recipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. Acquired No. 1 spot on MLS waiver order in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money from Chicago Fire FC.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded D Sebastien Ibeagha to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $150,000 general allocation money.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired $200,000 general allocation money from Vancouver in exchange for D Florian Jungwirth.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Theo Bair to Norwegian club Hamarkameratene.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Oliver Larraz on loan from Colorado (MLS). Loaned F Niki Jackson to Tormenta FC from USL League One, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Todd Miller assistant baseball coach and Drew Frederic volunteer assistant coach.

THIEL — Named Kathleen Egan women’s volleyball assistant coach.

<

