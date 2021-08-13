Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Kyle Schwarber from the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Alex Verdugo from the paternity leave list. Designated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. Optioned RHP Tanner Housck to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12. Optioned LHP Francisco Perez to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Yu Chang and LHP Logan Allen from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned INF Chris Gittens from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier’s rehab assignment from Tampa (Low-A Southeast) to Somerset (Double-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Luis Severino’s rehab assignment from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Dane Dunning from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Yohel Pozo from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Wes Benjamin and 1B Curtis Terry to Round Rock. Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated RHP J.B. Wendelken.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett. Sent C Kevan Smith outright to Gwinnett Stripers.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Arizona Complez League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RF Dustin Fowler on a minor league contract. Placed INF Joe Panik on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Robbie Baker to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Javier Baez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Travis Blakenhorn from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Williams to Syracuse. Signed OF Josh Reddick to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jack Flaherty from the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with SS Brandon Crawford on a two-year contract. Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on unconditional release waivers.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms and activated OF Ty Kelly. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF L. T. Struble. Released catcher Willie Estrada.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS: Signed OF Connor Lein.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS: Signed INF Spencer Henn.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Signed INF Jace Mercer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter and G Dennis Schroder.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Matt Hurt to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed G Nicolas Baturn.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed G Didi Louzada.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. Waived WR Thomas Ives.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OLB Randy Ramsey on unclaimed waivers and reverted to IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard on the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation. Released CB Keith Washington from IR with a settlement. Signed OT Lawrence Woods.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Mike Weber with an injury designation settlement. Signed OT Ted Larsen. Waived DB Jordyn Peters.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation settlement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed LW Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Joe Thorton to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired $75,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United for first refusal for D Jose Aja. Waived F Ramon Abila.

USL Championship

LA Galaxy II — Acquired F Gerson Chavez on loan from Real C.D. Espana for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Kassie Kadera as associate head volleyball coach and Mitchell Baumgartner as assistant volleyball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Zendon Hamilton coordinator of basketball operations.

SYRACUSE — Named Katie McEachern assistant women’s softball coach.

